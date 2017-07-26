Driver hospitalized after crashing into parked trailer

By Published:
(Photo: Alecia Kaus)

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says a driver struck a construction trailer in Pembroke on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the driver, who was identified as a 39-year-old woman, was on Hopkins Rd. when she hit the trailer.

Part of it was parked in her lane, and no vehicle was attached to it, according to sources.

After the crash, the driver was taken to ECMC for a possibly broken leg and internal injuries. Her injuries are not life-threatening, sources say.

The person who owned the trailer was ticketed.

