Erie County buys part of former Bethlehem Steel site for $5.5 million

News 4 Staff Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has big plans to bring new life to the old Bethlehem Steel plant in Lackawanna.

The county bought part of the site for $5.5 million.

Plans include transforming the site into a hub for advanced manufacturing.

The county will build a net zero manufacturing facility powered by green energy.

A new bike path to Woodlawn Beach and improved surrounding streets are also part of the plan.

Erie County leaders say they hope this redevelopment is just the start.

There are already plans to buy more of the land.

