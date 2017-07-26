Google unveils feature to help those affected by crisis or disaster

News 4 Staff Published:

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (WIVB) — There is a new outlet to help you if a natural disaster or crisis strikes.

Google unveiled its latest feature, called SOS Alerts yesterday.

It displays relevant information in search results and in Google Maps to help those affected by a crisis.

If one is happening near you, this feature is supposed to provide relevant news stories, instructions from local authorities, a map of the affected area, links to shelter information and phone numbers for reporting details.

Also, road closures will appear in real time in Google Maps.

If you’re outside of the impacted region, you’ll see news stories and ways you can donate to help those in need.

The company is currently focused on providing this for large-scale global emergencies, rather than local accidents.

Google partnered with agencies like FEMA and the American Red Cross in order to provide this.

