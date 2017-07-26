National Grid worker shocked in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A National Grid worker was shocked Wednesday while working in Cheektowaga.

The worker was on a pole off Glenwood Ct. when he was shocked.

A National Grid worker was electrocuted while working on a pole off Glenwood Ct in #Cheektowaga. Condition unknown. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ByaNhCSbLb — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) July 26, 2017

His condition is not yet known.