Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested

HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.

Maine State Police told WCSH-TV (http://on.wcsh6.com/2uZu4Db ) that 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

A phone number for Berry couldn’t be found Wednesday, and it wasn’t known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

