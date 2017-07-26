Project Connect Niagara looking to fill needs of Niagara Falls residents

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of community groups will work together to give people the resources they need to improve their lives.

This will be a one-stop shop for everything from health care to housing. Project Connect Niagara is in its second year helping people in Niagara Falls.

City leaders say a quarter of the population in the Cataract City lives in poverty.

They are trying to make it easier for people to gain access to critical services.

Bernadette Franjoine, with Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, said “Project Connect Niagara is a good example of what can happen when people collaborate to talk about what can be done for the community, and fortunately, our community I believe has a network of very talented people to provide those services.”

Wednesday’s event will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry on Ontario Ave. in Niagara Falls.

More than 40 agencies will be there to offer assistance.