Report: Buffalo among most stressed cities in America

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo ranked as the twentieth most stressed city in a sample of America’s top 150 most populated cities as part of a recent study conducted by WalletHub.

The rankings were based on four different types of stress, and gauged using 30 metrics ranging across those types of stress.

Work stress, financial stress, family stress and health & safety stress were the categories, with the Queen City performing worst in family stress levels with the eleventh highest in the nation.

Buffalonians are not the most stressed New Yorkers, however, with Rochester ranking in at number eight on the list.

Buffalo was also in the top five for most affordable housing.

MORE | See the whole report here.

