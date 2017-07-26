Ten larcenies from cars reported in two days in Elma

ELMA., N.Y. (WIVB) – Ten separate car larcenies have occurred over the last two days in Elma, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says.

The larcenies occurred along Homeward Place and Aurora Street.

Some of the vehicles targeted had been left unlocked, while other vehicles sustained extensive damage from break-in attempts. Among the items taken in the larcenies were loose change, paper currency, bank cards, purses, and check books.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles whenever they are left unattended, and to remove everything of value from the car overnight or whenever the car is left unattended.

“These criminals are no longer checking for unlocked doors and moving on, rather they are looking anything of value and using any means to enter the car and take items from you,” Sheriff Timothy Howard said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the break-ins or with security cameras in the area is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903.