Trump suggests Upstate New Yorkers move away for better job prospects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) – In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump called out Upstate New Yorkers, suggesting they move to places like Wisconsin for better job prospects.

Trump’s comments came after Foxconn, iPhone’s maker, said that they will open a Wisconsin plant for Apple, potentially bringing 10,000 jobs to the area.

The President called out residents from “upper New York State,” saying they should move to areas like Wisconsin, Iowa and Colorado that are adding manufacturing jobs.

“You’re going to need people to work in these massive plants,” Trump told the WSJ. “I’m going to start explaining to people: When you have an area that just isn’t working like upper New York state, where people are getting very badly hurt, and then you’ll have another area 500 miles away where you can’t get people.”

He also continued with, “It’s ok. Don’t worry about your house.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr., a Republican, took to Twitter to call out the President.

“Disappointed in @realDonaldTrump a president from New York bashing Upstate New York. Sad. I had hoped for better,” Picente tweeted.

Senator Timothy Kennedy, a Democrat from Buffalo, also responded to the President’s state