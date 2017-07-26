Wake Up on the Radio: Morning Bull crew finding groove after more than a year on air

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Laughter fills the 97Rock hallways and airwaves each day as the Morning Bull crew broadcasts live.

“I think the four of us are so very different in different ways and bring different things to the table,” said Rich “The Bull” Gaenzler. “With that, we pick and choice and melt.”

This Morning Bull team – made up of Gaenzler, Rob Lederman, Chris Klein, and Steve Tripi, has been together since late 2015 when “The Bull” took over for legendary host Larry Norton. The Bull actually got his start shadowing Norton — he was one of his interns. When Norton announced his retirement, Gaenzler never expected he’d be sitting in front of this mic.

“It was very flattering,” said Bull. “I am just happy and lucky to be a part of it.”

And it was during those days when he was watching Norton broadcast that Bull fell in love with radio – choosing that profession over TV.

“I am meant to do this.”

He and others on the show say it doesn’t even feel like a job.

“To be honest, when I’m driving into work and passing other places I’m like ‘I’m not going to work’,” said Rob Lederman.

The crew works to keep the show community oriented, incorporating a lot of local companies and people into the broadcast; they strive to be relatable to listeners.

“That’s what we pride ourselves most with – to not only address what’s local and cool and hip and happening but to have fun with it,” said Gaenzler. “We take pieces from each other and then build this one terrific thing and ultimately there are many terrific things that come out of it.”

The Morning Bull broadcasts live from 6 to 10am on 97Rock.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s