Wake Up on the Radio: Morning Bull crew finding groove after more than a year on air

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Laughter fills the 97Rock hallways and airwaves each day as the Morning Bull crew broadcasts live.

“I think the four of us are so very different in different ways and bring different things to the table,” said Rich “The Bull” Gaenzler. “With that, we pick and choice and melt.”

This Morning Bull team – made up of Gaenzler, Rob Lederman, Chris Klein, and Steve Tripi, has been together since late 2015 when “The Bull” took over for legendary host Larry Norton. The Bull actually got his start shadowing Norton — he was one of his interns. When Norton announced his retirement, Gaenzler never expected he’d be sitting in front of this mic.

“It was very flattering,” said Bull. “I am just happy and lucky to be a part of it.”

And it was during those days when he was watching Norton broadcast that Bull fell in love with radio – choosing that profession over TV.

“I am meant to do this.”

He and others on the show say it doesn’t even feel like a job.

“To be honest, when I’m driving into work and passing other places I’m like ‘I’m not going to work’,” said Rob Lederman.

The crew works to keep the show community oriented, incorporating a lot of local companies and people into the broadcast; they strive to be relatable to listeners.

“That’s what we pride ourselves most with – to not only address what’s local and cool and hip and happening but to have fun with it,” said Gaenzler. “We take pieces from each other and then build this one terrific thing and ultimately there are many terrific things that come out of it.”

The Morning Bull broadcasts live from 6 to 10am on 97Rock.