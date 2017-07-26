Wegmans rolls out home delivery service in Buffalo, next week



CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wegmans shoppers can soon have their groceries delivered right to their door step, without leaving home. Starting next Tuesday, Instacart, a San Francisco-based on demand delivery company will take customers’ online orders from the shelf to their front door in as little as an hour.

In this day and age of the retail giants, such as Walmart, Amazon, and Target getting into grocery home deliveries, Wegmans sees the new service as the future of retail, according to Customer Affairs Manager Michele Mehaffy.

“We know that people are busy, parents are very busy–with kids, working, things like that. Any extra time in their day, in their week, makes a huge difference.”

To use the new service, Wegmans customers can place their order using the Instacart app, go to the Instacart website, or Wegmans.com, and pay by entering their credit card number. A shopper from Instacart will then be dispatched to the appropriate store to pick up and pay for those items.

Mehaffy said the Instacart shoppers will be virtually indistinguishable from other customers, “They come in and shop our stores just like any other customer–we treat them just like any other customer–and in many cases we don’t even know when they are shopping and ordering an Instacart order in our stores.”

Wegmans customers will be able to fill their virtual carts with all their favorite products, from produce, meat, seafood, and frozen foods, to a wide selection of specialty cheeses, bakery desserts, packaged prepared foods and Wegmans’ line of chef-developed EZ Meals, by visiting instacart.wegmans.com or downloading the Instacart App. At check out, customers can add their Wegmans Shoppers Club number to receive available discounts, and choose a delivery window within one hour, two hours, or up to seven days in advance.

Instacart’s shoppers will do the rest, said Kyle Carnes, the company’s operations manager, “They will go to the store, such as Wegmans, shop the orders using our app.” Carnes said the customer will get live updates of replacements and refunds as needed, “then they will drop it right off to your house.”

The home delivery service rolls out in Rochester, Wegmans’ home turf on August 8, and Syracuse area stores on August 15. Wegmans rolled out the Instacart program at selected Mid-Atlantic stores last month.

Instacart waives the delivery fee on new customers’ first orders. After that, delivery starts at just $5.99 on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited free one-hour deliveries on orders over $35 for an annual fee. After a free trial period, the annual fee varies by location from $99 to $149. In the Buffalo area, Dash’s supermarkets, a local competitor, is already offering home delivery for $6.99.

For the first two weeks, Instacart if offering a one year trial subscription, worth $149, for free. However, during the rollout, some areas of Western New York will be outside the delivery zone.

Carnes also revealed, starting next week, Instacart will be partnering with Buffalo area PriceRite supermarkets, Petco, and CVS.

This story was originally posted by Nexstar contributing station WROC.