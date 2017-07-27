Buffalo Philharmonic’s ‘secret’ for Friday’s enLIGHTen concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has been rehearsing for a one-of-a-kind concert.

“I have to say, this is one of the most interesting collaborations that I’ve ever had the privilege to be part of,” says Stefan Sanders, Resident Conductor of the BPO.

The collaboration is interesting… and unique.

Friday, July 28th, the BPO will head outdoors to the sweeping lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Complex and perform live — as visuals are projected right onto the twin towers of the building.

“We’re using this building as a screen, essentially.” says Keith Harrington, PROJEX artist and projectionist. “When you go to the theater and you watch a movie on the big screen, we’re basically changing two sides of this building into a big screen.”

Keith Harrington has been leading a team of PROJEX artists for the past year, video-mapping the towers. Using computer images, PROJEX will tell the history of this imposing structure, built as the innovative Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane 145 years ago, and celebrate its renaissance as a hotel, conference center, and vibrant Buffalo icon.

“A building that we all know and wondered about was closed to us for so many years,” says JoAnn Falletta, BPO Music Director. “(It) is now refurbished and beautiful and filled with light and welcoming.”

With a nod to the building’s roots, Maestro JoAnn Falletta has selected nine pieces of classical music to accompany the light show, each composed by a musical genius who once struggled with mental health.

“Beethoven, Ravel, Satie, Handel. All of these composers suffered at one point or another with mental issues,” says Falletta, “and it seemed right to tie their success and their creativity to the healing that is part of the history of this building.”

Stefan Sanders will conduct the enLIGHTen concert — with the special challenge of ensuring the live music matches the pre-determined timing of the visual display. He’s watching the clock.

Gesturing toward a monitor with time and visual cues, Sanders says, “So I can see what the audience will see, but I am really looking at that clock right there to make sure we’re hitting our marks where they should be.”

That’s the secret, and just to make sure, Sanders also has marked his paper score with time cues to keep the Orchestra moving at the correct pace to match the visuals to be displayed on the building.

And, when it all clicks – when the music mates with the building’s story told in images and light, that’s when the magical enlightenment will happen.

“Changing the shape and form and look of this building, like magic,essentially,” says artist Keith Harrington who has worked on this project for a year.

BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta points out, “We’re celebrating a Buffalo landmark. We’re celebrating the landscape of our city. Everyone knows this wonderful building and it has come back to life!”

SOME CONCERT GUIDELINES:

The concert starts at 9 p.m. and will last one hour — but it’s best to get there early to avoid a traffic snarl. Perhaps pack a picnic, bring a blanket or lawn chair and be prepared to pick up after yourself. Parking is free in any of the SUNY Buffalo State lots, but be aware it is still a hike from those lots to the concert site on the south lawn near Forest Avenue. Some handicapped parking is available — enter off Elmwood at the light between Rockwell and Forest Avenue. This is a drug and alcohol free, family-friendly event. Animals, bicycles, grills and drones are not permitted. Portable toilets will be available. The raindate is Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. For more information: Click here.