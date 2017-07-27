Cellino and Barnes back in court Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two prominent New York law partners are back in court, but Thursday, Ross Cellino and Stephen Barnes will be on opposite sides.

The Cellino & Barnes personal injury law firm is in the process of breaking up.

Cellino said in court documents that he and his long-time partner are now divided on just about every issue related to how to run the company.

The case will go back to the State Supreme Court Thursday at 3 p.m.

