Cellino and Barnes face off in the courtroom, again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A nasty business divorce continued in State Supreme Court Thursday afternoon.  Well known legal team, Cellino and Barnes is in the process of breaking up.

Both sides faced off in the courtroom with Ross Cellino present and an absent Stephen Barnes.

Barnes’ attorney, Gregory Photiadis, requested a preliminary injunction. He wants to place limits on Cellino’s conduct until the court decides whether the law firm can be dissolved.

Judge Deborah Chimes denied that request.

“That means they couldn’t show there was a likelihood they could succeed on the merits, they couldn’t show there was irreparable injury and they couldn’t show that the equities balance in favor of granting a preliminary injunction,” said Terry Connors, attorney for Cellino.

For now, Cellino and Barnes will continue to operate their firm as normal which is a major issue in this lawsuit. The judge warned both sides not to do anything with the firm that would hurt the status quo.
Connors argues that operating the firm under the status quo prolongs a toxic environment, referring to Barnes as being a bully.

“The firm will run, and that’s what Ross wants as well, he wants his lawyers to be protected, his clients to be protected until the ultimate day comes when the judge will consider the issue of dissolution,” said Connors.

The judge also denied Barnes’ request for a gag order on media coverage. Chimes said there hasn’t been any harm to the law firm since Cellino’s lawsuit was filed. In fact, this year the firm has seen record growth with more than an 8 percent increase in clients.

Photiadis said the firm continues to function like a “multi-million dollar, well oiled machine.”

Paul Cambria, another attorney for Barnes, told News 4 “the court has not yet been presented with the ultimate issue as to whether there are legal grounds for dissolution.”

The judge is expected to rule on the dissolution request in late September.

