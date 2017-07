BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thursday was the third day of the Colored Musicians Club Jazz Festival.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and some of their national performers spoke today at Babeville to encourage more Western New Yorkers to come out and enjoy some jazz music.

There are more than 150 performers at different venues throughout Buffalo.

The festival runs through Saturday.

Visit http://www.cmcjazzfest.com/ for a schedule and more info.