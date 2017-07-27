Company orders rides closed after Ohio State Fair accident

The Associated Press Published:
PHOTO/AP

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) – The manufacturer of a thrill ride that ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one person, is ordering the rides to be shut down around the world.

Dutch manufacturer KMG said Thursday that it’s telling operators to cease operations until it can investigate and learn more about what caused the malfunction.

The company says there are 43 such rides around the world, including 11 in the United States. The order doesn’t impact the company’s other rides.

It says the accident Wednesday evening was the first such serious malfunction on one of the rides.

Authorities say the 18-year-old who was killed was a high school student who had just enlisted in the Marines.The U.S. Marine Corps says in a statement that Tyler Jarrell of Columbus had enlisted last Friday and was to begin basic training next summer.

Seven others, including four teenagers, were injured. Some people were hit by debris.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s