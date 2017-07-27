Crews clean up estimated $3 million worth of tornado damage on Hamburg Fairgrounds

By Published:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been one week since three tornadoes tore through Western New York. One of the hardest hit areas was the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Opening day of the Erie County Fair is now less than two weeks away.
Crews are still hard at work picking up the pieces.

There’s a major difference on the fairgrounds today compared to what it looked like last week.

Fair officials say the tornado caused an estimated $2.5 million to $3 million dollars worth of damage.

Fair officials expect insurance claims and money from the Agricultural Society’s general fund to fully cover repairs, restoration and replacement. Crews have cleared debris, swept glass and removed fallen trees. Repairs to roofs and buildings are still underway and grandstand glass is being replaced. Picnic benches, large umbrellas and portable bleachers are also being replaced, and a delivery is expected before opening day.

More than 130 people have been working to clean up and prepare the fairgrounds for opening day.

“Ninety five percent of the debris has been removed. Right now our staff continues to work on stuff that we have to prepare for for the fair and the contractors are working very hard to get everything put back together for the 9th of August,” said Dennis Lang, CEO and Erie County Fair Manager.

Officials say they will be prepared for opening day. They won’t lose any seats in the grand stand but they have lost about 50 trees. Some lost some shade opportunities on hot days but other than that the Erie County Fair is expected be restored to its condition before the tornado hit.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s