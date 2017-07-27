Man arraigned on multi-count indictment after 2013 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, Leron Bailey, 36, was arraigned on a multi-count indictment related to a 2013 homicide.

Diamond Toler was 19 when she was fatally shot at Stevens Ave. and E. Ferry St. The shooting happened in June of that year.

Bailey was charged with Murder, Attempted Murder and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Prosecutors say he fired multiple shots into a car that Toler and another man were in.

The man was struck in the chest, but he survived. Officials say he was who Bailey tried to shoot.

Currently, Bailey is serving a five-year sentence on an unrelated weapons possession charge.

If he is convicted of the newer charges, Bailey could spend 50 years-to-life in prison.

