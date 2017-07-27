McDermott, Beane address Adolphus Washington arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington was arrested earlier in July on a concealed weapons charge in his home state of Ohio. Washington plead not guilty earlier this week. On Thursday, as the Bills began training camp, GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott addressed the arrest for the first time.

“I was disappointed,” McDermott said. “Also, thankful that nobody was hurt. Adolphus right from the start has been great in terms of communication from the time that incident unfolded. Brandon and I both met with him and you want to know the full story, that’s the key.”

“He handled the situation after it happened the way he should as far as calling us immediately and letting us know,” Beane said, before later expressing his disappointment.

Beane added: “We’re always going to our due diligence. Every story has its own set of facts. We’ll let the situation play out, but we feel good with where we’re at.”

No team discipline has been announced at this time for Washington. Beane and McDermott each said they would like to let the legal process play out before commenting any further.