McDermott, Beane address Adolphus Washington arrest

Team has yet to announce any discipline; GM and coach "thankful" nobody was hurt in incident

By Published: Updated:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington was arrested earlier in July on a concealed weapons charge in his home state of Ohio. Washington plead not guilty earlier this week. On Thursday, as the Bills began training camp, GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott addressed the arrest for the first time.

“I was disappointed,” McDermott said. “Also, thankful that nobody was hurt. Adolphus right from the start has been great in terms of communication from the time that incident unfolded. Brandon and I both met with him and you want to know the full story, that’s the key.”

“He handled the situation after it happened the way he should as far as calling us immediately and letting us know,” Beane said, before later expressing his disappointment.

Beane added: “We’re always going to our due diligence. Every story has its own set of facts. We’ll let the situation play out, but we feel good with where we’re at.”

No team discipline has been announced at this time for Washington. Beane and McDermott each said they would like to let the legal process play out before commenting any further.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s