Missing veteran found after 4 days lost in the woods



TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An elderly veteran is recovering in the hospital from a harrowing 4-day search in a Town of Tonawanda neighborhood sparked by a Silver Alert. Authorities believe Harold Roberts, 79, fell and was unable to get up, or call for help, as police and neighbors looked all around for him.

Erie County officials issued a “Silver Alert” for Roberts, a veteran Air Force pilot, on Friday, July 21, shortly after he was last seen Friday in an area near his home near Lincoln Park. Tonawanda Police Detective Darren Hearitt found Roberts Tuesday, bringing the exhaustive search to a successful conclusion.

Silver Alerts are issued for individuals reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders who have been reported missing. Hearitt spotted Roberts, lying on his back, in a wooded area near the Rails to Trails path between Englewood Avenue and Chelsea Street.

“I started looking through the wooded area for him and came across Mr. Roberts in a supine position, on his back. He was dehydrated but he was in good spirits.”

The elderly veteran was rushed to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, and officials said Roberts was still recuperating at the hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

Hearitt refused to take credit for saving Roberts’ life, instead he believes Roberts might have saved his own life, enduring 4 days lying flat on his back in the woods, in the cold and rain, with no food or water. The Tonawanda detective, a former Marine himself, believes it was Roberts’ own fortitude and perseverance that helped him survive.