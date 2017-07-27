Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station says goodbye to final C-130 aircraft

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Members of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station gathered Wednesday to observe the final departure of the last Hercules C-130 from the base, ending a 47-year tactical airlift mission.

Wednesday was the final stage for the base’s transition from an Airlift Wing to an Air Refueling Wing for the 914th .

“Now that the C-130 is actually leaving, it’s really hitting home,” said Col. Brian Bowman, 914 ARW commander, reflecting on the day’s event, “but the future looks to be absolutely outstanding and getting better.”

“It’s sad to see it go,” said Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Lis, a Crew Chief of 13 years with the 914th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, “It’s the only air frame I’ve ever worked, but we’re opening a new chapter with the tanker.”

The departure of the aircraft from Niagara will enable 914th personnel to focus on the new mission, flying and maintaining the KC-135 Stratotanker.