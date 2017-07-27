Sheriff: Burglar tries to flee officers, jumps face-first into cacti

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local authorities captured two men accused of burglarizing a house in Grand Island on Wednesday.

After receiving a report about a suspicious vehicle along Harvey Rd., members of the Erie County Sheriff’s office and the Grand Island Police Department responded.

One person said they saw two men park and walk around the back of a house on the road.

When law enforcement officers got there, around 1:30 p.m., they noticed that the building had been entered, and they say they heard someone in the house.

More deputies arrived, and when they did, authorities say one of the men in the house tried to flee.

After an encounter with a police officer, one of the men ran around the house, but was met by a deputy, they say.

Following this, deputies say the man ran back into the house and secured the door behind him.

Although he did this, a deputy was able to breach the building. After the deputy called for the man to surrender, they say he leaped from a window and landed face-first into a row of cacti plants.

The man, who authorities identified as Niagara Falls resident Matthew Vaughn, 27, was arrested

Deputies searched the house for a second person, and eventually found one hiding in the basement. They say 23-year-old Jeremy Cyphers, also of Niagara Falls, surrendered to them.

Vaughn and Cyphers had been wearing a mask and knit gloves at the time, according to the Sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s office says a pillow case with stolen items in it was found.

Both men were charged with Burglary, Grand Larceny and Criminal Mischief. Vaughn was also charged with Resisting Arrest.

Following arraignment in Grand Island, the two were committed to the Erie County Holding Center — Cyphers on $25,000 bail and Vaughn on $75,000 bail.