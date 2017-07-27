Trocaire receives grant to increase diversity in nursing program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The demand for nurses in the area is increasing at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus is expanding and the population is getting older.

“Being a nurse, just holding a hand, being present in the moment, can make a difference,” said Dr. Catherine Griswold, the Dean of Nursing at Trocaire College.

The next class of nursing students coming into the college will be part of those receiving the benefits from the $1.8 million federal Nursing Workforce Diversity grant.

“We will be putting more students into that corridor who plan on staying here, plan on continuing their education, and making significant impact on the care of our community,” said Dr. Griswold.

Trocaire is taking a three pronged approach for the money they’re receiving — using it to create scholarships and housing stipends, improving tutor and wraparound services, and bringing in more students from underrepresented communities.

“What we’re really doing is trying to improve and have more inclusion in our communities,” said Dr. Griswold.

“I have the experience and know what they need to succeed,” said Tara Jefferson, the director of nursing at the community health center of Buffalo. Jefferson is also a Trocaire alum – graduating in 2005.

She went back to school after receiving her MBA and working in business for years; deciding to make a career change after being laid off. She says she always thought nursing would be a good path for her so she attended the LPN program at Trocaire, working on juggling school, work, and life all at once.

“I felt like I needed a mentor but didn’t have that mentor at the time.”

She says there were teachers at the school she connected with but everyone was so busy. She also felt like some of the teachers didn’t understand where she was coming from with so much on her plate at once and being one of the few minority students looking to get into the field. Statistics show, in the Buffalo area, on 5.8% of RNs come from underrepresented communities.

“They didn’t understand that being a minority that I had social issues going on,” said Jefferson. “What would’ve helped me be more successful is if I had someone to support me.”

Now, through the grant, she will be providing mentorship services to incoming students who come from underrepresented communities. She says she’s looking forward to it and hoping through leadership and mentorship, more students will excel in the field.

“I think it will help the students understand what it means to be a nurse and be successful.”