ALASKA (WIVB) — Cell phone video out of Alaska captured part of what a man says is a wild encounter with a killer whale.

Victor Littlefield was salmon fishing when the orca wrapped itself in the boat’s anchor line before yanking it away.

He also says it rammed and slapped the side of the boat with its tail before finally swimming off.

Littlefield notified federal fishery experts, who say such attacks are extremely rare.