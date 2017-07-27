Wake Up on the Radio: 103.3 The Edge’s Shredd and Ragan co-host for 23 years and counting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Every morning, Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan bring listeners the latest news, sports and entertainment on 103.3 The Edge.

The co-hosts of the Shredd & Ragan show, which airs from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. weekdays, are a rare team in talk radio. They’ve been working together for 23 years.

“For most people in this business, staying together for more than a couple years is a challenge,” Shredd said. “Obviously, putting it together for 23 years is a challenge. We’ve been very fortunate that the city of Buffalo has taken us in.”

Over the years, Shredd and Ragan have perfected their style and their brand of morning talk programming for this market. “It’s a morning audience so people are getting up. They don’t want their time wasted so we try to get through things quickly,” Ragan said about the show’s style. “Have something to say, have an opinion or just be entertaining about it.”

MORE | Click here to listen live to 103.3 The Edge

Every day after their show ends, Shredd and Ragan work with their producer to prepare for the next day’s program, going over the news of the day to try to find what will work for their audience.

Listeners are invited to text or call the hosts, and can take part in games for a chance to win prizes.

Among the prizes offered during Thursday morning’s show were tickets to see Tom Green’s standup comedy shows at the Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

MORE | Click here for ticket information to see Tom Green in Buffalo

Green was a special guest in the studio with Shredd and Ragan, talking about everything from his time on The Apprentice, to his stand up shows around the world, to the ups and downs of his career.

“Great show,” Green told News 4. “These guys are awesome and it was a really fun interview.”

Shredd and Ragan bring in special guests often to take part in their shows, including musicians, movie stars and comedians.

Shredd admits it can be difficult to wake up so early every day to be in the studio in time for the start of the show, but he says, he feels fortunate. “There’s a lot of jobs that we’ve done beforehand and that other people are doing that aren’t nearly as fun, and you know, we have a pretty good job,” he said.

Over more than two decades together in this job, the co-hosts have had to change with the times. “Things that you could say 23 years ago, you can’t. But there are other things you can or cannot say,” Ragan explained. “The country changes, the tone, things you can get away with, things you can’t get away with.

“The type of material that’s acceptable or funny changes in 23 years, which we didn’t expect but it does,” he said.

News 4 spent Thursday morning in the Edge studio with Shredd and Ragan for our Wake Up on the Radio coverage. Watch the videos below to see some of the highlights.

APP USERS | Click here to enable videos.