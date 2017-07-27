Watkins reports to camp healthy, eager to produce

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sammy Watkins was pretty cut and dry about the health of his surgically repaired foot.

“I don’t want to hear no more about the foot,” he said as the Bills opened training camp Thursday. “The foot is fine, it’s healed and I’m trying to get past that.”

Watkins had surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot after missing eight games during the 2016 season. He reported to camp looking good and took part in normal drills with the first team offense. Head coach Sean McDermott detailed the plan for Watkins during camp.

“Yeah, you know they’ve put together – we’ve put together between Shone and our training staff, our coaching staff, a rep count that will build up and at times come down a little bit just based off of the plan,” McDermott said. “From the outset, we’ve got to be flexible with that and see how he feels and that starts [on day one].”

Watkins enters camp in a precarious position after the Bills chose not to pick up his fifth-year option, which means this could be his final season in Buffalo if he elects to test the free agent market.

“I haven’t even put in thought about it,” Watkins said. “My job is to go out there and try to catch as many touchdowns and balls and help this team win. Everything else will play out and I have got to earn it.”

Watkins was asked if he sees his long-term future as being a member of the Buffalo Bills.

“I love Buffalo,” he said. “They drafted me first round, fourth pick. My job is to stay here for a while. That’s the goal. You don’t want to change teams. My job is to stay around here forever. That’s the goal.”