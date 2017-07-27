Young Wheatfield boy travels to Washington D.C. to advocate for type 1 diabetes research funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation sent members of its Children’s Congress to Washington D.C. to advocate for the renewal of the Special Diabetes Program, which provides $150 million for research each year.

Among the attendees was Mason Gfroerer of Wheatfield, who traveled to D.C. with his mom to advocate for type 1 diabetes. Mason was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was nine.

“Traveling down here is fun because there’s so many other kids who have type 1 diabetes so I get to talk to them and they all struggle the same stuff I do,” Mason said.

Mason is one of 150 delegates across the country as part of JDRF, which raises awareness for type 1 diabetes.

Advocates told Senators funding is key to advance treatments.

Mason said he hopes that funding research for type 1 diabetes will someday lead to a cure.

“So one day I won’t have to live with diabetes and no one else in the world will have to and I’ll be happy and so will everybody else.”