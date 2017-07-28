10,000 evacuated from Outer Banks due to power outage

In this photo taken, Tuesday, July 7, 2015,beachgoers avoid the ocean on a beautiful summer day in Avon, N.C. ?In a 28-day span, eight people have been bitten by sharks in N.C., with three of the attacks happening on the barrier islands of the Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Tamara Lush)

OUTER BANKS, NC – (AP) An estimated 10,000 tourists face a noon deadline Friday for evacuating an island on North Carolina’s  Outer Banks after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people searching for a place to eat, stay cool or to resume interrupted vacations.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said in a news release Thursday that PCL Construction told the utility it had driven a steel casing into an electric transmission cable while working on the new Bonner Bridge on the state’s coast, inadvertently cutting off power to Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

