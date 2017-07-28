Outbursts, reversals color sentencing of man who shook baby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marcel Brooks is a career criminal who, for the second time in less than seven years, was sent to prison for shaking a baby, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. In this most recent case, Brooks was so violent, the child may never fully recover.

On Friday, Brooks walked into a State Supreme courtroom like he wasn’t going to be sent to prison for 15 years.

He coyly smirked at Justice William Boller, even smiled to members of the audience.

At one point, he tried to withdraw the guilty plea of first-degree assault, an unexpected move Justice Boller wouldn’t tolerate.

“Denied!” Boller fired back.

Although he pleaded guilty in June to seriously injuring 2-year-old Devyn Grabowski by shaking him, Brooks persisted, and refused to sign the plea.

“If you refuse to sign it, I’ll sign it on your behalf because you abused a child years ago, and you admitted to me that you abused this child,” Boller said.

The repeated outbursts were the final act of a case that began in October in the Town of Tonawanda, when Brooks was babysitting the 22-month-old, and violently shook him in a moment of frustration.

“Seeing him in court today with a smirk on his face, it was like, I can imagine what other grandparents and parents would do,” said Denise Grabowski, Devyn’s grandmother. “You just want to go there and strangle him and say why did you do this to this baby. This baby didn’t hurt you at all. You should have just turned around and walked away if he made you frustrated.”

Brooks was convicted in 2010 to a lesser felony assault charge for shaking a different baby of a different girlfriend.

“Not only was the boyfriend not qualified, not prepared or competent to watch a kid because he shook the baby up, but he’s a career criminal who had a prior shaken baby case before, and that’s unconscionable,” Flynn said.

Devyn is left with lasting medical issues affecting his eyesight and his ability to stand and use his left hand. He requires therapy six days a week.

“Everybody’s just trying to get through it and worry about the baby,” said Devyn’s father, Jeffrey Grabowski. “Seeing him everyday just brings back everything that happened to him.”

Although he promised he would appeal the sentence, Brooks will lose that motion. As part of his plea deal, he lost the opportunity to a future appeal.

“This gentleman is no good, to say the least,” Flynn said. “You want to see these cases, these individuals go away to jail for as long as possible, and this case right here, we got him in jail as long as possible.”