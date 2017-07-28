Buffalo Ribfest kicks off today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Calling all ribs enthusiasts.

The Buffalo Ribfest starts Friday at Canalside and runs through Sunday evening.

The event will feature dozens of Western New York chefs and national chefs.

The festival starts at 3 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Canalside, 44 Prime St.

Tickets run from $15 general admission to $45 VIP. Kids 12 and under are free.

Musical acts are scheduled for all three days.

For tickets, more information, and Canalside’s prohibited items policy, click here.