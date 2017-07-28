Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race returns this Saturday

BUFFALO , N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the largest fundraisers the Salvation Army holds every year is Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race. The race is tomorrow and is hoped to once again raise tens of thousands of dollars.

Buffalo River Fest Park is quiet now, but come Saturday morning, it will be filled with people getting ready to participate in Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race. Demi Walsh, Volunteer Coordinator for the Salvation Army, told News 4, “Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race is a great way to reach out to people our age to get them involved in a fun event and then keep them involved throughout the year.”

This is only the second time the Salvation Army will hold the event, but they’ve already seen a huge increase in participation from last year. Walsh said, “This is our second annual event here in the city. Last year we raised a ton of money which was great which is why we decided to do it again, so it’s a new event for us but it is one of our top fundraising events.”

And when you hear where the money from the race goes, you’ll know why it’s so successful. She said, “We work every day to provide food clothing and shelter for those families in WNY who need assistance. Even though this race is a really fun afternoon and it’s a good excuse to get out of the house, our end all goal is that this money that we’re raising and our sponsors are donating is all going back to help families in the WNY community.”

The race will begin in the morning and last into the afternoon. The reason for the length of the race is that it will take you in and around the city showing you all the new and exciting things. Walsh shared, “We have about 40 teams competing. All the teams will start in River Fest Park. The race will begin at 9 AM. They will do some challenges here and then they will go scatter off around the city.”

Afterwards there will be food, drinks, and live music. If you’re interested in participating, it’s not too late to get involved, click here.