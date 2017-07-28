LeSean McCoy: “I feel young, I feel 25”

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills training camp continued on Friday with the team still in shorts and shoulder pads. It was the media’s first chance to talk to running back LeSean McCoy who turned 29 earlier this month.

While he is on the brink of his 30s, McCoy said he feels anything but older.

“I feel good. I feel the same,” the running back said. “I feel young. I feel 25. Making the same runs, same cuts. I feel good. Explosive. That’s my game being explosive and quick. So, when that kind of turns and then leaves, then I’ll be in trouble. But for now, I feel fine. I could keep doing this ‘til I’m about 33 man.”

McCoy finished last season with over 1,200 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. And despite consistency in the NFL that has spanned almost a decade, he says he still feels overlooked.

“One things what drives me since my whole career is always being kind of overlooked; since coming into the NFL with the draft, then actually being a player that became elite, still have to show it and prove it. Now a days, how it works is the young guys coming up that have a couple of good years, or a good year or two, they pump them, they praise them – The older guys that put a lot of work in they don’t get as much credit.”