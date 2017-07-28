LIVE STREAM: EnLIGHTen concert at Richardson Olmsted Complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is participating in a one-of-a-kind event tonight at the historic Richardson Olmsted Complex.

APP USERS | Tap here to watch.

The show, dubbed “EnLIGHTen”, combines the music of the BPO with lights and images telling the story of the complex- projected on the campus’s own towers.

The event is free to the public and starts at 9 p.m.

The Richardson Olmsted Complex, which began its days as The Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane and later as the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, is being rehabilitated and is now home to a hotel conference center, and architectural center.

The BPO’s program for the evening features music by many of the greatest composers the Western world has ever known, including Tchaikovsky, Handel, Beethoven, and Mahler. All of the composers featured in the program lived with mental illness and some found solace in their work”.

The orchestra is being led by Steven Sanders, the BPO’s resident conductor.