Sunday marks 30 years since 1987 tornado in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y.–

Three tornadoes touched down in our area last week, reminding a lot of people of another tornado that touched down 30 years ago this weekend in Cheektowaga.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker found video of News 4’s coverage from that day on July 30th, 1987. It shows damage in the tornados path, including at the Holiday Showcase Restaurant.

“It was an EF1 tornado, which briefly became an EF2 tornado and destroyed three homes at least and produced significant damage to at least three homes,” News 4 meteorologist Mike Cejka said

It was a Thursday afternoon in 1987. Last week’s tornadoes were also on a Thursday, almost exactly 30 years later. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in our area Thursday July 20th, 2017, including an EF2 in Hamburg, an EF1 in Holland, and EF1 in Allegany County.

“It is rare, and the conditions have to be right for it,” Cejka said about tornadoes in Western New York. “There are a number of things that have to come together.” Still, they do happen.

In this case, they happened near the same time of year and almost exactly 30 years apart.

“No relevance there,” Cejka said. “I just think it’s total coincidence that it happened around the same time period.”