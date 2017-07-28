Two Dunkirk residents charged with unlawfully possession a loaded firearm

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Dunkirk residents were charged with possession of a loaded firearm Thursday morning.

Neither Jonathan M. Otero, 26, or Ana L. Otero-Nater, 27, had any legal right to possess the firearm, according to a press release from the Dunkirk Police Department. Both were charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They were arrested following a traffic stop at E. Front Street in the City of Dunkirk during an investigation into a disturbance at their Lakeshore Drive East home.

They were taken to the Dunkirk City Jail pending arraignment.