Woman dropping grandkids off at airport found with loaded gun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – TSA officers stopped a Rochester woman who had a loaded gun with her at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

The woman didn’t have a flight ticketed- she held a “gate pass” from the airline to allow her to escort her grandchildren to their gate to fly out of Buffalo.

As the group started the checkpoint screening process, a TSA officer spotted the .22 caliber handgun in the woman’s purse via the checkpoint X-ray machine. The gun was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police were contacted. They responded to the  checkpoint, confiscated the firearm, and cited the woman on local weapons charges. There was no impact to airport operations.

The TSA said in a statement, “As a reminder, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline. Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.”

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm here. 

 

