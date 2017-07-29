Slimmer Shaq Lawson impresses at Bills training camp

Last year's first round draft pick down 20 pounds this summer.

By Published:
Buffalo Bills linebacker Manny Lawson (91) takes part in drills during NFL football minicamp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, June 17, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – In what is technically his first full training camp after missing the first half of least year with an injury, Shaq Lawson feels right at home. He loves the fact that the Bills defense is going from a 3-4 scheme under Rex Ryan to a 4-3 under new head coach Sean McDermott, it’s the same defense he ran in college at Clemson.

“From this year to last year, even though I was hurt I was still having a hard time trying to learn that 3-4,” Lawson said. “But, this year it’s  just so easy and more understanding.”

What Sean McDermott and the Bills now see is a more lean Lawson…almost 20 pounds lighter than he was in college. Now the Bills are hoping he can produce like he did in school after missing a big chunk of his rookie year.

“You wish he had all of last season under his belt,” the first year head coach said. “But, the way he attacked that and the way he attacked the off season…I like what he and Jerry (Hughes) are doing on the opposite sides and up front and they are being aggressive.

