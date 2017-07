BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Crews are currently on scene of a two-alarm fire in the Allentown District.

They responded to the residential home on Franklin and Allen just before 8 a.m. A second-alarm was called shortly after.

The Red Cross is also on site assisting residents displaced by the blaze.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Smoke can be seen from our studio of a 2-alarm fire near Franklin and Allen. Crew on the way. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/6vq2jvyoxd — News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) July 30, 2017