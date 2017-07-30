Building in West Seneca destroyed in fire

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Arson investigators were called to the scene of a fire Sunday morning on Mineral Springs Road.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m.

News 4 spoke to a man who lives next door. Timothy Ruth says fire crews were pounding on his door, telling his family and the one upstairs to evacuate.

He says his concern is the mess left behind, because he was told the scene will not be cleared until Tuesday.

“It’s not just dangerous to not only my two children, but the children upstairs and honestly the children in the neighborhood. They come through this area, they walk past this all the time,” said Ruth. “This is not just, hey it’s a pile of rubble, it’s actually imposing on my property, so I can’t take care of my property until they clean this mess up.”

The building is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.