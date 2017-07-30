Niagara Falls Water Board says blackish water in Niagara River was result of routine maintenance

By Published:
Photo Credit: @maidofthemist

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Those visiting Niagara Falls on Saturday were surprised to see black water in the Niagara River.

Video tweeted from the Maid of the Mist Twitter account shows dark water surrounding the boat launch site below the falls.

The Niagara Falls Water Board tells News 4 that the substance discharged was a result of routine maintenance of one of the water board’s wastewater sedimentation basins located at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Buffalo Avenue.

A statement released on Sunday reads, “The “inky water” is a result of a routine, necessary, and short term change in the waste water treatment process. We apologize for causing alarm to residents, tourists and others.” It went on to explain that “the blackish water contained some accumulated solids and carbon residue within permitted limites and did not include any organic type of oils or solvents. The unfortunate odor would be limited to the normal sewer water discharge smell.”

Employees who work in the area told a News 4 crew that the DEC was at the site of the dark water Saturday. Rolfe Porter, Executive Director of the Niagara Falls Water Board, tells News 4 that the DEC was made aware of the happenings at the Buffalo Ave plant and they are aware of the procedures when changes to the process are made.

News 4 has reached out to the DEC but has not heard back. News 4 also reached out to Mayor Dyster and he forwarded the Water Board press release.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s