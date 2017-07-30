QB Myers looks for state title with West Seneca West

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wednesday afternoon Timon quarterback and University at Buffalo football commit Matt Myers announced that he was leaving the Tigers program and transferring to West Seneca West.

Myers played his freshman season at West before joining the Timon program. With the Tigers Myers blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the area. He said he hopes to chase a state title with his neighborhood teammates.

In late June Timon head football coach and athletic director Charlie Comerford announced his resignation. Joe Licata was named as his replacement last week.