6 arrested at Brantley Gilbert concert

By Published:
The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says six people were charged with crimes at the Sunday Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake.

Perry resident Scott Davis, 25, Hamburg resident Christopher Colin, 23, and Wayne County resident Theodoret Adriaansen, 25, were charged with trespassing after authorities say they re-entered the venue after they were ejected.

Davis was jailed on $500 bail.

Buffalo residents Matthew Martina, 35, and Angela Richman, 36, were arrested after the Sheriff’s office says they refused to leave after they had been ejected. Martina was jailed on $300 bail and Richman was jailed on $100 bail.

Kyle Grzywna, 25, of Alden, was accused of tackling another concert-goer, injuring them. He was charged with Harassment.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s