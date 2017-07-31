6 arrested at Brantley Gilbert concert

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says six people were charged with crimes at the Sunday Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake.

Perry resident Scott Davis, 25, Hamburg resident Christopher Colin, 23, and Wayne County resident Theodoret Adriaansen, 25, were charged with trespassing after authorities say they re-entered the venue after they were ejected.

Davis was jailed on $500 bail.

Buffalo residents Matthew Martina, 35, and Angela Richman, 36, were arrested after the Sheriff’s office says they refused to leave after they had been ejected. Martina was jailed on $300 bail and Richman was jailed on $100 bail.

Kyle Grzywna, 25, of Alden, was accused of tackling another concert-goer, injuring them. He was charged with Harassment.