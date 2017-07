EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 69-year-old man was killed when a tractor rolled over on him Monday morning.

East Aurora police say that around 10:50 a.m., they responded to an address on Behm Rd.

There, they say Karl Huber Jr. had been driving a tractor and was trying to drag a stump across his yard. That’s when the vehicle rolled on him.

Huber was pronounced dead at the scene.