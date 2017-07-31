Attica man accused of domestic violence on Sunday morning

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Sunday morning, police in Attica say they arrested a man for domestic violence.

Officers went to a residence on Prospect St. shortly after 3 a.m. that day. Once they arrived, an investigation began that led to the arrest of 39-year-old Adam Jellison.

Jellison was charged with Aggravated Harassment, Assault, Criminal Mischief, Unlawful Imprisonment and Strangulation.

Following his arrest, Jellison was arraigned in Village of Attica Court and jailed on $20,000 bail.

A full stay away order of protection was issued.