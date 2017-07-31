Buffalo Zoo: Visitor climbs into restricted area

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo says a visitor was arrested after climbing into a restricted area.

According to the zoo, the visitor went over a public barrier near the polar bear exhibit. The area was between a public pathway and the exhibit barrier.

“This breach into a restricted area is, effectively, trespassing,” the zoo said.

Other zoo guests told staff about the incident, and so, the man tried to leave the zoo. They say security officers followed him into the parking lot, and he was then arrested by Buffalo police.

“The safety of our visitors and our animals is paramount to us and the public barriers are intended for that purpose,” Norah B. Fletchall, Buffalo Zoo President/CEO, said. “While intent is unknown, we are proud of how our staff handled the incident and are grateful for the excellent responsiveness by the Buffalo Police Department.”

Neither of the polar bears, Luna and Sakari, were hurt.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s