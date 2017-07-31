Collins introducing bill to temper the SAFE Act

BUFFALO, NY. (WIVB) Congressman Chris Collins announce a newly-sponsored bill that could essentially repeal the New York Safe Act on a federal level.

he Safe Act is one of the strictest gun control measures in the nation and many people have voiced their wish to have it repealed.

The proposed law is called SAGA or Second Amendment Guarantee Act.

Congressman Collins says it would limit the authority of New York State to regulate the use and ownership of guns.

Monday’s announcements will take place in Rochester at the Noon hour and in Hamburg later in the afternoon..