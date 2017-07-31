Now leasing: first signs of redevelopment popping up at One Seneca Tower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The now leasing sign flashes near the skyscraper, advertising available space inside and more coming soon as the Douglas Development Corporation is starting to revamp the building.

The developer, Douglas Jemal, tells News 4 he is planning to move “fast and furious” with the development work which is beginning outside, at the annex. One of the company’s vice president’s has told us there will be several businesses including REI, a grocery store, and microbreweries inside One Seneca Tower.

Those who live nearby are hopeful it’ll revitalize that part of the downtown area.

“This area [in the city[ tends to busy but this part has been quiet so it’ll be nice,” said Gaurav Kshirshgar from Buffalo.

“Buffalo needs to attract more business downtown,” said Mark Cercone, a Buffalo expat. “It ‘s like a metamorphosis of the city and we need to keep it going.”