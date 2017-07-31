Police: Owner of dogs that attacked 7-year-old charged after home found covered in feces

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly two months after 7-year-old Kaeden Mitchell was attacked by two Rottweilers, the dogs’ owner has been charged.

Kaeden was playing with a friend in Niagara Falls when the attack happened in early June.

After roughly a month-long stay in a hospital, he was released.

Shortly after the attack happened, the dogs were euthanized, but their owner was not charged until this past week.

Recently, Niagara Falls police officers searched the home of Keri Sweatman, where they say the found a house covered in animal feces.

Officers described a strong smell of urine and feces while on two floors of the home. The excrement was so prevalent, officers say, that they were not able to get into the basement.

Additional officials responded when a four-year-old girl was found sleeping in a first-floor bedroom, while surrounded by cat feces, police say.

In a backyard that police described as “very dirty,” they say two German Shepherds and another Rottweiler were found. In addition to them, there was a pool with “about one foot of dirty water inside” and “large torn up trampoline.”

A Code Enforcement Officer arrived and subsequently condemned the home.

Sweatman was charged with having three unlicensed dogs, and more dogs and cats than allowed.

She turned the animals over to the Niagara County SPCA.

