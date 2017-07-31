Resiliency a necessary tool for Bills first rounder White

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills revamped their secondary this offseason, leaving CB Ronald Darby as the only returning stater. New signees include Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, both starting at safety. And of course, Tre’Davious White was the team’s 1st round pick.

The rookie had a rough practice on Saturday but played much better Sunday.

“He’s a quick learner,” said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “He makes adjustments in midstream so we’re not really concerned about some of those things that might happen now. It’s more important that he learns and continues to progress, but he’s shown ability to have a short memory and you’ve got to have that at the corner position in the National Football League.”

“I feel like my whole time of playing football, I’ve always been that type of player that when things don’t go my way to come out the next day or the next play,” said White. “Just have that short-term memory and put my best foot forward and just try to compete at a high level.

Despite the early ups and downs, Hyde sees a lot of potential in White.

“Oh, Tre’s a beast, man,” Hyde said. “He’s good. He’s real good. He’s making plays on the ball, he’s all over the place. That guy’s going to be really good. I see plays from guys in the past [that are] spitting images of him. Sam Shields – I played with him in the past – he reminds me of Sam Shields and that’s a Pro Bowl player so Tre has a knack for the football.”