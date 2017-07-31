Sheriff: K9 finds man in woods after family argument

By Published: Updated:
(Cort)

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A K9 team was able to locate a man on Saturday after he ran into the woods in Boston.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a man in his mid-twenties got into an argument with his family before running into the woods during the afternoon.

Two deputies and a dog used for tracking responded to the scene where the argument happened.

The dog, named Cort, sniffed an article of clothing that belonged to the missing man. Once he did this, authorities say he headed into the woods and began to search its trails.

After taking the deputies to a creek bed, Cort started an air scent search for the man and located him about half a mile away.

Found on the bank of the creek, the man was reported to be in good health.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s