Sheriff: K9 finds man in woods after family argument

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A K9 team was able to locate a man on Saturday after he ran into the woods in Boston.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a man in his mid-twenties got into an argument with his family before running into the woods during the afternoon.

Two deputies and a dog used for tracking responded to the scene where the argument happened.

The dog, named Cort, sniffed an article of clothing that belonged to the missing man. Once he did this, authorities say he headed into the woods and began to search its trails.

After taking the deputies to a creek bed, Cort started an air scent search for the man and located him about half a mile away.

Found on the bank of the creek, the man was reported to be in good health.